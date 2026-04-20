North Korea Test-Fires Missiles with Cluster Warheads: KCNA

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, April 20 (Jiji Press)--North Korea test-fired tactical ballistic missiles Sunday to evaluate the power of warheads carrying cluster bombs, the country's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Monday.

The test-firing by North Korea's Missile Administration was supervised by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to the report.

North Korea conducted a similar test earlier this month.

According to the KCNA, the five missiles were fired toward a target around an island about 136 kilometers away and hit an area of about 13 hectares with extremely high-density attacks.

The South Korean military said Sunday that North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan from an area around Shipo in the east of the country the same day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]