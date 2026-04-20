Panasonic Develops Automated iPS Cell Production System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--Panasonic Holdings Corp. said Monday that it has developed an automated system for producing induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPS cells.

The company collaborated with Kyoto University-affiliated CiRA Foundation to develop the new system. It plans to commercialize the system in fiscal 2028.

While manual production of iPS cells, which are used in regenerative medicine, has faced challenges such as high costs and uneven quality, the automated system is expected to significantly reduce costs.

Before commercializing the system, the company will test it on a trial basis at a research facility of the foundation in the western Japan city of Osaka.

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