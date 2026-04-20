TEPCO Ends 1st Round of Treated Water Release for FY 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Monday that it has completed the first round of releasing treated water containing small amounts of radioactive tritium from its disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant for fiscal 2026.

In the round, which began on April 2, about 7,800 tons of treated water were discharged about 1 kilometer off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, through an undersea tunnel after being diluted with large amounts of seawater.

In the current fiscal year, TEPCO plans to release about 62,400 tons of treated water in eight rounds, up from seven rounds in the previous year.

According to measurements conducted by the company and the Japanese government, tritium concentrations in seawater and fishery products have remained far below national safety standards.

The Fukushima No. 1 plant was severely damaged in the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]