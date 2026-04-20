Kumamoto-Based Bank Opens Consulting Branch in Taipei

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, April 20 (Jiji Press)--Higo Bank, the Kumamoto-based unit of Kyushu Financial Group Inc., on Monday held an opening ceremony for a new branch set up by its consulting subsidiary in Taipei.

The Taipei branch of the bank's Regional Economic Research Institute will support Taiwanese companies' expansion into Japan through public-private cooperation. One official each from the southwestern Japan city and prefecture of Kumamoto will be stationed at the office.

Located in the bank's Taipei office, the new branch will offer services including providing information on bank loans, as well as industrial complexes and subsidies in Japan.

It will also support Japanese companies and local governments seeking business opportunities in Taiwan.

After attending the opening ceremony, Yuki Iwashita, managing officer of Higo Bank, told reporters that the bank is willing to join hands with other regional banks in the Kyushu region, which includes Kumamoto, to provide loans to Taiwanese companies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]