Kirin Unit to Offer Further Support for Wineries in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--A unit of Japanese food and beverage giant Kirin Holdings Co. said Monday that it will expand its program to support Japanese wineries.

Mercian Corp. announced the launch of operations linked to the selection and procurement of saplings, on top of its existing services to provide advice on cultivation and winemaking.

The company hopes to boost sales from such support four-fold in 2026 from the previous year, while also helping to revitalize the Japanese wine industry.

While Mercian's main focus had previously been on providing wineries with consultations on grape cultivation and winemaking methods, it will now expand its operations to cover the entire winemaking process, from grape seedling selection all the way to wine sales. The company will also procure seedlings and equipment, after gathering orders from wineries.

Mercian plans to work on regional revitalization by supporting tours that offer tourists an opportunity to experience winemaking. The program will also cover medium-sized winemakers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]