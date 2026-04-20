JAL, ANA to Double Fuel Surcharges in May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways said Monday that they will double their fuel surcharges for international flights booked in May and June, due to soaring aviation fuel prices amid tensions in the Middle East.

The two major Japanese airlines initially planned to raise the surcharges in June but will now move up the increases.

For flights from Japan to North America and Europe, JAL will increase its surcharge from 29,000 yen to 56,000 yen, and ANA will raise its surcharge from 31,900 yen to 56,000 yen. For flights to South Korea, both carriers will more than double their surcharges.

In response to higher-than-expected fuel prices, the airlines also plan to raise their upper limits on fuel surcharges by increasing the number of surcharge tiers to 18 from the current 15.

Under their new tier systems, JAL and ANA can raise the surcharges for flights to North America as high as 59,000 yen. However, they will set the surcharges at the second-highest tier for bookings in May and June, considering the effects of government aid.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]