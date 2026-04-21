INTERVIEW: NTT Eyes Business Partnership with Rapidus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--NTT Inc. President and CEO Akira Shimada has said that the major telecommunications company hopes to become a business partner of Rapidus Corp., which aims to start mass production of next-generation semiconductors.

"Our technology will help develop attractive products with much lower power consumption," Shimada said in a recent interview.

Rapidus, in which NTT has already invested, aims to begin mass production of next-generation chips in fiscal 2027. It plans to conduct both front-end and back-end manufacturing, which involves forming circuits on wafers and assembling final products, respectively.

NTT expects its component product using photonics-electronics convergence technology, which transmits and processes data with optical signals, to be incorporated into the back-end process. "Rapidus is also considering that," Shimada said.

He noted that NTT is likely to commercialize the product early next year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]