Japan Joins Balikatan Exercise Hosted by U.S., Philippines

Newsfrom Japan

Manila, April 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ground, Maritime and Air Self-Defense Forces are sending a total of about 1,400 personnel to the Balikatan multilateral exercise jointly organized by the U.S. and Philippine militaries from Monday.

This marks Japan's first full-scale participation in the exercise, following the entry into force of the Japan-Philippines reciprocal access agreement last September. Previously, Japan had joined the exercise as an observer since 2012.

The exercise will be held in locations including Luzon and Palawan until May 8, bringing together more than 17,000 personnel in total from countries also including Australia and France.

"Let this exercise not only demonstrate our readiness, but affirm our commitment to stand together, to act together, and, when necessary, defend together," Gen. Romeo Brawner, chief of staff at the Armed Forces of the Philippines, said at the opening ceremony for the exercise in Manila on Monday.

The Balikatan exercise aims to send a warning to China, which is expanding its maritime presence. The Philippines has a territorial dispute with China in the South China Sea.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]