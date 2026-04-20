Tokyo Condo Prices Hit Record High in FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--The average unit price of new condominiums put up for sale in Tokyo's 23 special wards in fiscal 2025 hit a record high of 137.84 million yen, reflecting rising construction costs and supply shortages, Real Estate Economic Institute Co. said Monday.

The figure rose 18.5 pct from the previous year and exceeded 100 million yen for the third straight year.

The average price of new condos in the Tokyo metropolitan area, which comprises the whole of Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba, climbed 15.3 pct to 93.83 million yen, also a record high. More large-scale properties were provided in areas easily accessible from central Tokyo, pushing up the average price.

The average price rose 13.6 pct to 74.81 million yen in Kanagawa, 7.0 pct to 63.06 million yen in Saitama and 21.8 pct to 68.28 million yen in Chiba.

Condo prices may climb even further as tensions in the Middle East are making it difficult to procure oil-derived products, leading to price increase for and shortages of housing equipment and materials. Toto Ltd. has been forced to suspend new orders for prefabricated bathrooms.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]