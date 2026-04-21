Takaichi Marks 6 Months in Office as Japan PM

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi marked six months in office Tuesday, after becoming the country's first female leader in October last year.

Thanks to high public support for her cabinet, Takaichi, also president of the Liberal Democratic Party, led the ruling party to a landslide victory in the general election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament, in February.

Going forward, her leadership will likely be tested regarding her signature policies that could split public opinion and measures in response to continued tensions over Iran.

"Over the past six months, (the Takaichi administration) has worked courageously to build a strong economy and reinforce Japan's diplomacy and security," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference Monday.

As Takaichi's key achievements, Kihara cited the enactment of the government's fiscal 2025 supplementary budget, which features measures against inflation, and the fiscal 2026 regular budget.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]