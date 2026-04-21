Japan Sanitary Paper Shipments Surge amid Middle East Woes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Shipments of sanitary paper, including toilet and tissue paper, in Japan in March rose 12.6 pct from a year before to 188,000 tons, the Japan Paper Association has said.

This marked the first double-digit growth since February 2022, when shipments increased by 11.0 pct, according to the data released by the industry group Monday.

“Demand increased sharply in mid-March due to distributors and households moving to massively stockpile (such paper) in response to the Middle East tensions,” the association’s chief, Toru Nozawa, chairman of Nippon Paper Industries Co., told a regular press conference.

The hoarding trend has calmed since late March, Nozawa said. “We are not in a situation to stop product supplies immediately,” he added, urging consumers to “respond calmly.”

During the first oil crisis in 1973, rumors of supply shortages led to panic buying of toilet paper and other products. This time, similar concerns over potential paper shortages spread on social media.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]