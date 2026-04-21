Japan PM Takaichi Makes Ritual Offering to Yasukuni Shrine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made a "masakaki" ritual tree offering to war-related Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Tuesday for its spring festival, which began the same day.

She offered the tree stand in her capacity as prime minister.

Takaichi plans to skip a visit to the Shinto shrine during the three-day festival through Thursday, people close to the prime minister said.

Yasukuni Shrine is regarded by countries such as China and South Korea as a symbol of Japan's past militarism as it honors Class-A war criminals among the war dead.

Takaichi, who heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and is known for her conservative stance, previously visited Yasukuni Shrine in principle during its spring and autumn festivals and on the Aug. 15 anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II, including when she had ministerial posts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]