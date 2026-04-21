Japan Lifts Weapon Export Ban in Principle

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday revised its implementation guidelines for its three principles on defense equipment transfer, making it possible for the country to export lethal equipment such as fighter jets and destroyers.

This marks a turning point for Japan, which has been strictly restricting arms exports under the banner of a peaceful nation.

At Tuesday's meeting of the National Security Council, the government scrapped the rules limiting the scope of defense equipment that can be exported to the five categories of rescue, transportation, vigilance, surveillance and minesweeping.

Exports to a country where fighting is taking place will be allowed under special circumstances.

"We'll strategically promote defense equipment transfer to create a desirable security environment and strengthen the (domestic) industry foundation that supports our combat ability," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a news conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]