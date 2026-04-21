3 GSDF Members Die in Tank Drill Accident

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Three Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force members died in an accident Tuesday during a tank firing drill at the Hijudai training area in the southwestern prefecture of Oita.

A shell exploded around 8:40 a.m., killing the three male GSDF members in their 20s to 40s, according to the GSDF and local fire authorities. A female member in her 20s was injured but is conscious. She was airlifted to hospital.

The Defense Ministry's Ground Staff Office said that the incident occurred during a drill of the GSDF Western Army's tank unit. A shell in the turret of a Type 10 tank exploded, and the four members on board the vehicle were caught up in the blast.

No damage has been confirmed outside the training range. The Western Army and others are investigating details of the accident.

Last August, two GSDF members died due to electrocution caused by lightning during a drill at the Hijudai training area.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]