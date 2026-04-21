Japan to Issue Coins Marking 100th Anniv. of Showa Era

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Finance Ministry said Tuesday it will issue commemorative 1,000-yen coins marking the 100th anniversary of the 1926 start of the country's Showa era.

The coins will be priced at 34,800 yen apiece. The obverse design features a Shinkansen bullet train, Tokyo Tower and expressways in color, symbolizing postwar reconstruction and rapid economic growth. The reverse depicts Mount Fuji, cherry blossoms and doves.

A total of 40,000 coins will be issued. Japan Mint will accept applications for about three weeks starting Aug. 20.

This marks the first coin honoring a Japanese era since silver coins were issued in 2018 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the start of the Meiji era.

Made of pure silver, the Showa coin has a diameter of 40 millimeters and weighs 31.1 grams. Amid rising silver prices, the coin is expected to be the highest-priced commemorative issue, alongside the coins for the Asian Games to be held mainly in the central prefecture of Aichi this autumn.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]