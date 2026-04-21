Japan's Takaichi Proposes Economic Security Talks to Mexico

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday proposed to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum that the two countries establish a framework for discussing economic security issues.

In a 20-minute telephone meeting, the two leaders discussed the situation surrounding Iran and agreed to boost cooperation including over energy supply.

The economic security discussion framework was proposed as many Japanese businesses operate in Mexico, which is rich in mineral resources. The two governments will decide details in working level talks.

Takaichi called on the Mexican government to make it easier for Japanese companies to do business in the country. The two leaders also agreed to work together to bolster the bilateral trade relations.

It was the first phone meeting between Japanese and Mexican leaders since January 2018.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]