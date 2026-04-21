Japan's Emperor Appreciates Veterinarians' Work

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito expressed his deep appreciation for the work of veterinarians in a speech he delivered at an international meeting on veterinary medicine in Tokyo on Tuesday.

In his address in English at the opening ceremony of the World Veterinary Association Congress, the Emperor said his family has shared its lives with various animals, including three rescued dogs and four rescued cats.

"We have a deep feeling of appreciation for the work of veterinarians who strive to protect the health and save the lives of animals," said the Emperor, who attended the ceremony together with Empress Masako and their daughter, Princess Aiko.

Emperor Naruhito also said he believes that this meeting will "contribute to the realization of a society in which humans and animals can live together in harmony."

Following the ceremony, the Imperial couple and the princess listened to a keynote lecture by a researcher on infectious diseases such as avian influenza.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]