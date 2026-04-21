Japanese Princess Aiko to Visit Singapore This Autumn

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, is expected to visit Singapore as early as this autumn, people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

Princess Aiko is likely to attend a ceremony to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year and meet with Singapore's president.

This trip will be the princess's second official overseas visit, following her visit to Laos last year.

Her grandparents, now Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko, visited Singapore in 2006, when he was on the throne.

During her visit to the World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka last May, Princess Aiko toured the Singapore Pavilion.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]