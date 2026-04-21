Spot Work App Users File Suit on Last-Minute Cancellations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Users of Japanese staffing service Timee Inc.'s "spot work" short-term job app filed a collective lawsuit with Tokyo District Court on Tuesday, arguing that last-minute cancellations of spot work contracts were illegal.

Nine users from five prefectures, including Tokyo and Aichi in central Japan, demanded a total of 3.12 million yen in unpaid wages and consolation money. According to their lawyers, it is the first suit aimed at holding a job intermediary responsible for last-minute cancellations.

According to the complaint, the nine plaintiffs applied for work at employers such as an eatery and a hotel between October 2021 and March 2026 on the Timee app. Although their applications were accepted by employers, their contracts were canceled right before the day of work a total of 135 times, and they were not paid wages or transportation expenses.

The plaintiffs argue that their employment contracts were formed when they were matched with employers on the Timee app, making unilateral dismissals by employers invalid. They also accuse Timee of neglecting its duty of care to prevent illegal last-minute cancellations.

"I think it's unreasonable," a plaintiff in his 60s told a press conference in Tokyo after filing the lawsuit. "I hope (users') feelings will be understood, even just a little."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]