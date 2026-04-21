Toei Launches New Game Brand

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Toei Co. said Tuesday that it has established a new game brand, Toei Games, aiming to release titles for personal computers and consoles.

The Japanese studio already sells smartphone games featuring its movie and anime characters.

The firm plans to develop the game brand into a new revenue source in addition to its movie and television businesses.

Toei Games will offer titles to be produced by outside creators in Japan and abroad in addition to those based on Toei's movies and anime as the company seeks to create intellectual property from scratch.

"We will leverage expertise developed through our video production to provide game players around the world with entertainment unique to Toei," President and CEO Fumio Yoshimura said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]