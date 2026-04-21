Hello Kitty Creator Sanrio to Join Game Industry

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Sanrio Co., which makes Hello Kitty character goods, said Tuesday that it will make a full-scale entry into the game industry, releasing the first title in autumn.

Sanrio aims to expand its global fan base for Hello Kitty and other popular characters by developing games centering on the characters.

Of some 10 titles to be released in the next three years under the new Sanrio Games brand, the first one, a party game named "Sanrio Party Land," for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 consoles, will make a global debut in autumn.

The title will contain more than 45 original games featuring more than 145 Sanrio characters.

The company is also considering linking its games with existing services, such as theme parks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]