Opposition Raps PM Takaichi's Diet Handling in Her 1st 6 Months

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--As Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi marked six months in office on Tuesday, opposition parties criticized her handling of Diet affairs as heavy-handed.

Takeshi Shina, secretary-general of the Centrist Reform Alliance, told reporters that Takaichi's push to shorten Diet deliberations on the government's fiscal 2026 budget was "very problematic from the standpoint of democracy."

"The prime minister said she would work and work, but does she intend to let the Diet work?" Shina added.

Komeito leader Toshiko Takeya said that the prime minister "should give the public adequate explanations" about her initiative to implement divisive policies.

Tomoko Tamura, head of the Japanese Communist Party, claimed that Takaichi is "running from dialogue," saying, "She's so pathetic."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]