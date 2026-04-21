Japan-U.S. Chip Consortium Opens Silicon Valley Base

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, April 20 (Jiji Press)--A consortium of 12 Japanese and U.S. semiconductor-related companies held an opening ceremony for its development base in Silicon Valley on Monday.

The consortium's Japanese members include Resonac Corp., a subsidiary of Resonac Holdings Corp., formerly Showa Denko K.K., Toppan Holdings Inc. and Towa Corp., and its U.S. members include 3M Co.

The consortium, called "US-Joint," focuses on the back-end process of semiconductor manufacturing, which involves assembling final products.

Using manufacturing equipment from its members, the consortium will also develop new products on a trial basis based on the needs of major information technology companies.

At the opening ceremony, Resonac Holdings President Hidehito Takahashi expressed confidence that next-generation packaging technology for assembling semiconductor products will emerge from the base.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]