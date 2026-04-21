Japan, Qatar Leaders Agree to Beef Up Energy Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in telephone talks on Tuesday, agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation over energy and other fields.

Of all liquefied natural gas imported to Japan, 5.3 pct is from Qatar.

Also in the talks, Takaichi said that her country will work together with the international community, including Qatar, to implement necessary diplomatic efforts tirelessly in order to help calm Middle East tensions.

The Qatari leader vowed to cooperate toward the stabilization of the situation.

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