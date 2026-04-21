PM Takaichi Struggles with Diplomacy after 6 Months in Office

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Six months after taking office last October, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Tuesday that she is feeling difficulty with diplomacy.

"The situation in the Middle East changes day by day," Takaichi told reporters. "We are working hard to create an environment in which vessels from various countries can exit the Persian Gulf (through the Strait of Hormuz)."

She added that the government is "struggling" to diversify Japan's oil imports.

Asked what she has felt as Japan's first female prime minister over the last six months, Takaichi said that her gender does not matter. "I take pride in representing the sovereign citizens," she said. "I will continue to work hard for the people."

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