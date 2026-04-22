INTERVIEW: MUFG to Enhance Customer Convenience with Digital Bank

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--MUFG Bank will enhance customer convenience by launching a digital bank in the second half of fiscal 2026, Masakazu Osawa, president and CEO of the major Japanese bank, said in a recent media interview.

The digital bank will provide asset management advice tailored to individual needs using artificial intelligence. It is the core of M-tto, a comprehensive digital financial service that the MUFG Group launched in June 2025.

The number of account openings at MUFG Bank grew by about 50 pct in fiscal 2025 from the previous year partly thanks to promotional campaigns for M-tto.

M-tto “was off to a good start,” said Osawa, who took the helm of MUFG Bank on April 1. “We will build a system that attracts customers without relying on promotional campaigns.”

He also said MUFG Bank will step up the use of AI in its operations in fiscal 2026, which started this month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]