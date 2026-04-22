Japan Measles Cases Rise to 299 This Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--The number of measles cases in Japan since January has reached 299, according to a recent preliminary report by the Japan Institute for Health Security.

The total as of early April already surpassed the 265 cases recorded for all of last year. In the week through April 12, 56 measles cases were reported by medical institutions nationwide.

Tokyo has recorded the highest number by prefecture so far this year, with 108, followed by Kanagawa with 31, Kagoshima with 28, and Chiba and Aichi with 23 each.

Over the past decade, the largest annual total was 744 cases in 2019.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads through the air, with symptoms including high fever, rash and encephalitis. The health ministry is urging the public to get vaccinated.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]