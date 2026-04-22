4 Japanese Crew Leave Ships in Persian Gulf

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Four Japanese crew members of Japan-related vessels stranded in the Persian Gulf due to the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz have gone ashore, the Japanese transport ministry said Wednesday.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the four were confirmed to have disembarked from their ships and were in good health, according to the ministry. They are expected to return home.

Currently, 16 Japanese nationals remain aboard 42 Japan-linked vessels in the gulf.

In late March, four other Japanese crew members left their ships held in the gulf and returned home.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]