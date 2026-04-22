ANA to Introduce Fuel Surcharges for Domestic Flights

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--All Nippon Airways is considering introducing fuel surcharges for domestic flights in fiscal 2027, it was learned Wednesday.

Aviation fuel prices are surging amid escalating turmoil in the Middle East, making it increasingly difficult for the airline to maintain its profitability on domestic routes. Details of the surcharge system will be worked out later.

ANA’s key rival, Japan Airlines, plans to introduce fuel surcharges for domestic flights in April 2027, while Skymark Airlines is examining a similar move in as early as spring the same year.

ANA previously indicated its intention to consider adopting surcharges while monitoring fuel cost movements. It is believed to have determined that the difficult business environment posed by high fuel prices will likely persist.

Among Japanese airlines, only Fuji Dream Airlines, a regional carrier based in the central Japan city of Shizuoka, imposes fuel surcharges on domestic fares. The carrier plans to hike surcharges for tickets to be issued in May by up to four times from the month before, reflecting soaring fuel prices.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]