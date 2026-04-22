Philippine President to Make State Visit to Japan in May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to invite Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as a state guest in late May, government officials said Wednesday.

Marcos is expected to hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and attend a banquet at the Imperial Palace hosted by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

Takaichi and Marcos are likely to discuss energy cooperation amid the conflict in Iran and security cooperation to counter China's increasing coercion.

Marcos is also expected to deliver a speech at the Diet, Japan's parliament.

Japan and the Philippines mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic normalization this year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]