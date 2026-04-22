Japan Trade Delegation Seen Visiting China in June

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, April 22 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese trade organization headed by former House of Representatives Speaker Yohei Kono is planning to send a delegation to China from June 21 to 24, it was learned Wednesday.

The Chinese side intends to accept the delegation from the Association for the Promotion of International Trade, people familiar with the matter said.

This would be the first official visit to China by a Japanese economic delegation since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remark on a potential Taiwan contingency sparked a fierce backlash from Beijing last year.

The Chinese side's willingness to accept the Japanese delegation is believed to reflect respect for the association's head, Kono, a former chief cabinet secretary who is known for issuing the 1993 landmark statement expressing "sincere apologies and remorse" over the issue of so-called comfort women, or Koreans and others who served as prostitutes for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

The Japanese delegation is expected to inspect the China International Supply Chain Expo, which will be held in Beijing from June 22 to 26, and meet with senior Chinese officials. Last year, the association's delegation met with Premier Li Qiang, the second-ranking official in the Chinese Communist Party.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]