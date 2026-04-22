40 B. Yen Secured in Liquidation of Unification Church in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--At least 40 billion yen in deposits and savings have been secured during the liquidation process of the Unification Church in Japan, it was learned Wednesday.

According to a report submitted by the liquidator, lawyer Hisashi Ito, to Tokyo District Court, transactions on the religious group's accounts were suspended immediately after the liquidation process began on March 4.

The group's rental contracts for some 700 properties will be canceled, and about 200 properties owned by it will be sold, starting with those not currently in use, according to the report.

Also on Wednesday, it was publicly announced that claims of losses from large donations to the Unification Church will be accepted for a year from May 20.

The group had about 1,400 employees as of Monday, but about 900 of them, who have not been involved in the liquidation process will be dismissed on May 20.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]