Japan Emperor to Attend Showa 100th Anniversary Event

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito will attend a ceremony marking this year's 100th anniversary of the start of the Show period, to be held at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan hall April 29, the Imperial Household Agency said Wednesday.

Empress Masako will also attend if her condition permits, the agency added.

The government-hosted ceremony falls on Showa Day, a national holiday to reflect on the turbulent Showa period, which ran from December 1926 to January 1989. It was also the birthday of Emperor Hirohito, posthumously Emperor Showa.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and the heads of the legislative and judiciary branches will deliver addresses.

A similar state ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the start of the Meiji period was held at the same venue in October 1968, attended by then Emperor Hirohito and Empress Nagako, posthumously Empress Kojun.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]