Toyota Unveils New Development Hub in Woven City

Newsfrom Japan

Susono, Shizuoka Pref., April 22 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. on Wednesday unveiled a new research and development hub for new mobility products and services in its experimental Woven City in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan.

The Inventor Garage facility is designed to foster the creation of advanced technologies by combining Toyota's manufacturing know-how with the strengths of various companies participating in Woven City.

The facility has one basement floor and two above-ground stories, with a total floor space of about 24,000 square meters. It houses co-creation spaces, testing areas and accommodation spaces, some of which have been partly operational since April.

Toyota launched Woven City in the Shizuoka city of Susono last September. Currently, a total of 24 companies, organizations and others from inside and outside the Toyota group are taking part in a wide range of demonstration experiments, such as testing automated vehicle driving and robot delivery services.

According to Woven by Toyota Inc., a Toyota subsidiary that operates Woven City, research efforts also focus on the use of artificial intelligence, such as AI-based systems that analyze drivers' health condition and assist with driving.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]