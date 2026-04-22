Japan, New Zealand Leaders Reaffirm Cooperation over Middle East

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her New Zealand counterpart, Christopher Luxon, on Wednesday reaffirmed their countries' close cooperation in efforts to help de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, including ensuring safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

During their 15-minute phone talks, the two leaders agreed that ensuring stable supplies of energy and essential materials is important.

Takaichi briefed Luxon on the revisions to the operational guidelines for Japan's three principles on defense equipment transfers. Implemented on Tuesday, the changes allow the country to export lethal equipment such as fighter jets and destroyers. Luxon welcomed Takaichi's briefing.

Additionally, the two leaders agreed to deepen bilateral relations in security and other areas, including cooperation for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

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