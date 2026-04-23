Japan to Accelerate Review of Discretionary Work System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday instructed relevant ministers to accelerate efforts to review systems related to working hours, including the discretionary labor system.

The instruction was given during the day's meeting of the Japan Growth Strategy Council, where labor market reform to strengthen the economy was discussed.

The government also set the goal of boosting the country's faltering labor productivity by 15 pct over five years. Japan's annual labor productivity growth has remained at around zero pct in inflation-adjusted real terms in recent years. The government hopes to increase productivity growth through human capital investment and labor market reform.

"Human resources are important in terms of enhancing the country's comprehensive national power," Takaichi said.

She spurred discussions on the discretionary labor system, focusing on measures to prevent the system from being used improperly, so that people who want to increase their working hours can do so flexibly.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]