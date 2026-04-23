Takaichi Vows to Support Montenegro's Entry into EU

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has expressed support for Montenegro's accession to the European Union.

At a meeting with Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Wednesday, Takaichi described the European country as "an important partner with shared values and principles." Milatovic expressed gratitude for Japan's economic cooperation.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral relations, mainly in the economic field, and to work together on regional issues, such as North Korea's nuclear and missile development and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Milatovic said his country plans to open an embassy in Japan.

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