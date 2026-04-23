3 Nonlife Insurers Fraudulently Take Out Info from Toyota

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Employees on loan to Toyota Motor Corp. from three major Japanese nonlife insurance companies have taken out information from the automaker without permission, it was learned.

The insurers are Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co.

The type of the information taken out of the leading Japanese automaker remains unknown. Depending on the content, the acts by the employees of the insurers may amount to violations of the personal information protection law or the unfair competition prevention law.

Toyota said it is examining details of the matter.

In March 2025, the Financial Services Agency issued business improvement orders to four major nonlife insurers, including Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire, after they were found to have fraudulently obtained policyholder information from automobile dealers acting as insurance agents and employees on loan to agents.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]