Japan Lower House OKs Intelligence Council Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill to establish a national intelligence council designed to strengthen the government's intelligence capabilities.

At a plenary meeting of the lower chamber of the Diet, or parliament, the bill was approved by a majority vote, with support from the ruling pair of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party, as well as the Centrist Reform Alliance and the Democratic Party for the People from the opposition side.

The bill is likely to be enacted during the ongoing session of the Diet, or parliament, with approval by the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, now that the DPFP is set to vote for the legislation at the Upper House as well. The ruling bloc lacks a majority in the upper chamber.

The bill calls for setting up a national intelligence council to be headed by the prime minister and a national intelligence bureau that would serve as its secretariat.

The planned council will investigate and discuss important intelligence activities related to national security and terrorism, and decide a basic policy for addressing influence operations by foreign groups.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]