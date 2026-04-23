Fewer People Accused in Japan over Host Clubs in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police took action against 143 people over malicious practices involving "host clubs," where male companions entertain women, in 2025, a decrease of 64 from the previous year, the National Police Agency said Thursday.

The number of administrative penalties imposed on such clubs, including the revocation of business licenses, fell by 456 to 251.

Consultations with police over billing disputes dropped by 407 to 2,369 cases.

The decreases come after a law was revised last year to address such practices, including having customers become heavily indebted to host clubs and coercing them into prostitution to repay the tab.

The revised law bans sales tactics exploiting romantic feelings, false explanations of charges, and coercion of women into sex industry work.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]