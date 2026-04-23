Japan's Takaichi Asks Saudi Arabia for Increased Oil Supply

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi asked Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for cooperation for increased oil supply to her country in a call on Thursday.

The crown prince responded that Saudi Arabia will consider the request in a positive light.

Takaichi stressed the importance of the United States and Iran reaching a final agreement in their peace talks. She voiced Tokyo's intention to continue diplomatic efforts in cooperation with Saudi Arabia.

In response, the crown prince said that his country will work with Japan to stabilize the Middle East situation.

The leaders agreed to promote collaboration in areas including space and artificial intelligence. They agreed to work together for the success of the Riyadh Expo 2030.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]