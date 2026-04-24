JIP Proposes Cutting 45 Lower House Proportional Representation Seats

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Innovation Party, the junior member of Japan's ruling bloc, has proposed reducing House of Representatives seats by 45, all from the proportional representation system.

The JIP presented the plan at a working-level meeting with the Liberal Democratic Party, which leads the coalition, on Thursday.

The two parties aim to reduce the number of seats in the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, by 10 pct under their coalition agreement.

At the meeting, the LDP, which is cautious about reducing only proportional representation seats, stopped short of submitting a specific idea while explaining its position of trying to realize a Lower House seat reduction through deliberations at an electoral system reform council between the ruling and opposition camps.

It was the first LDP-JIP working-level meeting on the envisaged Lower House seat reduction since the Feb. 8 general election, in which the two parties together won three-fourths of the chamber's 465 seats. Of the total, 289 are single-seat constituency seats, and 176 are proportional representation seats.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]