Nonlife Insurers Take Data Out of Toyota Dating Back to 2016

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Employees of three major Japanese nonlife insurers seconded to Toyota Motor Corp. improperly took internal data out of the automaker from around 2016 to 2025, Toyota has said.

Among the internal data were organizational charts and meeting summaries as well as information about Toyota employees and client companies, according to the announcement Thursday. No improper use of the data has been confirmed so far.

"We deeply apologize for causing great concern and inconvenience," Toyota said, adding that it will work to strengthen its information control system and thoroughly train employees on loan.

The three nonlife insurance companies in question are Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co.

Toyota said the leaked data included company names, departments, job titles and contact information as well as funeral matters concerning the families of Toyota employees.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]