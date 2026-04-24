India Welcomes Japan's Lifting of Arms Export Ban

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, April 23 (Jiji Press)--The Indian government on Thursday welcomed Japan's decision to revise the operational guidelines for its three principles on defense equipment transfer to allow the export of lethal arms.

"Defense and security cooperation forms an important pillar of the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership," Randhir Jaiswal, spokesman for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, said at a press conference.

Jaiswal stressed that both countries "have committed to increase practical cooperation in the interest of their national security and continued economic dynamism."

The Japanese and Indian governments are already coordinating the export to India of Japanese communication antennas, which are installed on Mogami-class vessels of the Maritime Self-Defense Force.

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