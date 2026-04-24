Japan Passport Fees Going Down to 9,000 Yen in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Starting July, Japan will lower application fees for 10-year passports to around 9,000 yen.

At a plenary session Friday, the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, passed into law a bill to cut the fees by 7,000 yen to 8,900 yen for online applicants and to 9,300 yen for over-the-counter applicants.

Under the revised passport law, which takes effect on July 1, adult Japanese nationals aged at least 18 can apply for passports valid for 10 years only, with the 5-year validity abolished for them.

Meanwhile, 5-year passports will continue to be available to children, at costs around 4,500 yen, down from around 11,000 yen for 12- to 17-year-olds and from around 6,000 yen for the others.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]