Japan Enacts Bill to Make Aid System for Local Banks Permanent

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament Friday enacted a bill to effectively perpetuate a public fund injection system for regional financial institutions.

In a plenary meeting, the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, approved the bill to revise the law on strengthening financial functions.

The application deadline for the public fund injection system was previously set at the end of March 2026. The system has become available "for the time being" under the revised law, however.

The government will also keep in place permanently a special measure to ease injection conditions when possible large-scale disasters and pandemics occur.

It will also revamp a subsidy system that regional banks and shinkin banks can use for mergers and management integration to support their management foundations amid the country's declining population.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]