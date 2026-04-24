France Welcomes Japan's Lifting of Weapons Export Ban

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, April 23 (Jiji Press)--The French Foreign Ministry on Thursday welcomed Japan's lifting of its ban on exports of lethal weapons earlier this week.

The move by Japan will contribute to the safety of people and the maintenance of sovereignty in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region, a spokesperson at the ministry said at a press conference.

Japan's government on Tuesday revised its implementation guidelines for its three principles on defense equipment transfer, making it possible for the country to export lethal equipment in principle.

France is among the 17 countries to which Japan can export weapons following the revision.

The two countries strongly share the directions and that the revision of the guidelines will contribute to closer bilateral cooperation in the national security and defense fields, the spokesperson said, expressing hopes for improved interoperability between the French military and Japan's Self-Defense Forces as well as strategic deepening of the two countries' relations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]