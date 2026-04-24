Japan to Host Philippine President as State Guest May 26-29

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government at a cabinet meeting Friday decided to invite Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as a state guest from May 26 to 29.

During the visit, Marcos is set to meet with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, and attend a banquet to be held at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. He will also hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

"We hope Japan and the Philippines will further deepen their relationship as partners that share fundamental values and strategic interests," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference Friday.

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