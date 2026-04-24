Japan to Launch H3 Rocket June 10

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said Friday that it will launch an H3 rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on June 10.

It will be the first launch attempt since a failed effort last December. The rocket is expected to take off between around 9:54 a.m. and 11:53 a.m.

A low-cost version of the rocket not equipped with a solid rocket booster will be used for the launch. It is set to be Japan's first large rocket powered solely by a liquid engine.

As a result, it will not carry a large operational satellite but instead be loaded with a dummy satellite to check performance, along with six small satellites developed by universities and other organizations.

Modifications will be made to the satellite payload section of the rocket as it is considered the factor directly behind the previous launch failure. Sensors will be installed to monitor vibrations and loads during the launch, to verify the investigations into the cause of the failure.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]