Jiji Press, Manila Bulletin Sign Memorandum to Exchange Articles

Newsfrom Japan

Manila, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Jiji Press Ltd. and the Manila Bulletin newspaper on Friday signed a memorandum to exchange English news articles.

During the day's signing ceremony at the Philippine newspaper's headquarters in Manila, Yoshiki Kishida, executive director for international affairs at Jiji Press, noted that Japan and the Philippines will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the normalization of their diplomatic ties this July.

Kishida expressed hope that the partnership between the Japanese and Philippine media companies will "further deepen mutual understanding and friendship."

Founded in 1900, the Manila Bulletin newspaper is one of the oldest newspapers in the Philippines.

Herminio Coloma Jr., executive vice president and publisher of Manila Bulletin Publishing Corp., said that the Manila Bulletin and Jiji Press "will be able to foster long-term goodwill" and "enhance understanding between our peoples" by addressing various issues, such as disinformation, through unbiased news reporting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]